Robinson, Jennefer Jay (nee Watson) After a long and courageous battle with cancer, the family of Jennefer Robinson announce her passing on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in her 60th year. Beloved wife of Brad. Devoted mother of Brian and Angela. Cherished daughter of Jack and Audrey Watson (Nanaimo, B.C.) and niece of Judy Newman (England). Loving sister of Hilary and Matt (Dee). Dear Aunt of Jenna Watson. Sister in law of Roger (Irene), Dale (Karen), Wayne (Tracie), and Brenda. Jennefer will also be greatly missed by many niece's and nephew's. Beloved friend of Lynda Rumney for over 35 years. Jen was born and raised in Ottawa, went to university in Waterloo, worked in aviation for may years and spent married life in Erin, Ontario. She enjoyed genealogy, travel, crocheting, and time with family. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers a donation to a charity of choice would be appreciated. Special thanks to Headwaters Oncology Team and Wellington Community Nurses for their support. A tree will be planted in memory of Jennefer in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orangeville News on May 11, 2020.