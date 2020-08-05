Passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer at Dufferin Oaks, Shelburne on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved mother of Dennis (Susan), David (Norma), Jimmy, and Wendy. Cherished nana of Rick, Kristal, Daryl, Daniel, Matthew, Brandon, Chantel, Hunter, and Boston. Great-grandmother of Ethan, Joshua, Alex and Aubrey. In Joan's memory donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. A tree will be planted in memory of Joan in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville.