Born November 30, 1959 in Burks Falls, Ontario passed away Monday March 16, 2020 peacefully with family by her side. Joan will be greatly missed by her husband (David), daughters (Krista and Jenna) and, son-in-law (David De Biasi). She was predeceased by her parents, Norma Elaine Mordue and Russell Calvin Mordue. Joan was a long-time employee of Erin District High School, and spent most of her life as a resident of the Town of Erin. Joan was passionate about creating a beautiful life for her family and loved watching the hummingbirds in her favorite spot with her husband. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in her memory.
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 19, 2020