September 2, 1959 - September 6, 2020 After a lengthy battle with cancer, John passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington at the age of 61. Beloved brother of Stephen Galbraith (Janet), Ruth Thompson (Richard) and Sue Connor (Dave). Loving uncle to Nathan, Mairi and Brayden Galbraith, Caleigh Spiers, and Sarah and Jeffrey Thompson. Conversations involving John's favourite topics of automobiles, aviation, animals, movie and television and general trivia will be sorely missed. Donations in John's memory would be appreciated to your local SPCA or to Hospice Wellington in Guelph, Ontario. Online donations and condolences may be made at www.imfunerals.com
