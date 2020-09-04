1/1
John Edward Brodie
1925-05-29 - 2020-08-24
John died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in his 96th year on Sunday, August 24, 2020 at the Avalon Care Centre, Orangeville, Ontario. John was raised in Garson, Ontario, the eldest of four children born to John Brodie and Doris Ingram. John was predeceased (2016) by his beloved wife of 64 years, Alice Brown. Dear father of Dr. Patrick Brodie and wonderful grandpa to Erik Brodie (Kristen Fulton) and Megan Brodie (Brendan Smith). John will be missed by his two surviving siblings: Sheila Siren (Paul) in Sudbury and Colin Brodie (Claire) in Ottawa. Predeceased by his sister Phyllis Urbshot, from Ilderton. John spent most of his adult life in Sudbury and had a long career with INCO, first as a machinist and then as a maintenance superintendent. He also served during World War II in the Canadian navy on a destroyer escort in the dangerous north Atlantic. He retired early to spend time with his family and friends at Trout Lake in Hoskin Township. John was the original pioneer of the Trout Lake cottagers and had such an appreciation of the nature that surrounded his beloved 'camp'. The family would like to thank the staff of the Avalon Care Centre in Orangeville for their excellent care and many kindnesses shown to John during his stay there. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, Ontario on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Visitation starting at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Westminster United Church, 247 Broadway, Orangeville, ON L9W 1K6. A tree will be planted in memory of John in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

Published in Orangeville News on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
