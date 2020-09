Passed away suddenly at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Catherine for 60 years. Loving father of Frank. Andrew and Nancy. Proud grandfather of Ryan, Ian, Jeremy, Danielle, Hayden, David, Kevin, and Calvin and great-grandfather of many great-grandchildren. He will be lovingly remembered by his sisters Helen, Irene, Loreen, Fran, Ivy and Ruby. For Celebration of Life information please visit www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com