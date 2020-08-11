Josef MERSCHILTZ

Passed away peacefully at Matthews House Hospice on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Mary McGarvey. Loved father of Evelyn (Charlie Zietsma), Kathy (Bob Thompson), Rosemary (Carl Gillespie) and predeceased by son Martin (2012). Grandpa Joe will be sadly missed by Danielle, Andrea, Kristen, Ryan, Laura, Jonathan, Samantha and his many great grandchildren. Dear brother of Rosalie Ebling of Stuttgart, Germany. A private family graveside service will be held at Alliston Union Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, 705-435-3535