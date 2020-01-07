Home

Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Joyce Keating Obituary
Peacefully at Matthews House Hospice on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Elvin Keating (1988). Dear mother of Brian (Lynn-2015), Bruce (Hazel) and Kathy Hunt-2015 (Garry). Cherished grandmother of Tom, Trevor, Carrie, Debra, Carrie-Anne, Mallory (Ron). Great-grandmother of Brooklyn, Haley, Owen, Lauralee, Isabel and Christian. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters. Joyce will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice or Tweedsmuir Presbyterian Church would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Joyce in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
