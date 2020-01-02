Home

Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Karen Dana LUTTRELL


1976 - 02
Karen Dana LUTTRELL Obituary
Karen passed peacefully away at Brampton Civic Hospital on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at age 43. Dearest daughter of Carl and Anne and Luttrell, loved sister of Terry (Brenda), mother of Ryley and fiance of Scott Pinney. Cremation has taken place and a small family reception has taken place at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, Orangeville. If you so wish, donations in Karen's memory could be made to Headwaters Health Care Foundation (100 Rolling Hills Drive, Orangeville ON L9W 4X9) or to a . Karen's family thanks everyone for their thoughts, prayers and understanding at this sad time and Dods and McNair for their caring guidance. A tree will be planted in memory of Karen in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
