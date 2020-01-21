|
|
Passed peacefully from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. She was a fierce supporter of family, women's rights, and social justice, and sang at every opportunity to spread love and bring people together. Survived by her husband Chuck; children Alex (Gina), Eric, Dan (Jennifer), Emily (Devon), and grandchildren Ava, Cole, Sophie and Barrett. Visitation will be held at Westminster United Church, 247 Broadway, Orangeville on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m and February 22 1:00 p.m. and after the service. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Westminster United Church, 247 Broadway, Orangeville, Ontario. Memorial donations would be welcome to Family Transition Place or Westminster United Church renovations. A tree will be planted in memory of Kathleen in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jan. 21, 2020