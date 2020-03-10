Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Charles Reilly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Charles Reilly Obituary
Peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Elliott Community, Guelph, on Sunday, March the 8th, 2020. Kenneth Charles Reilly, formally of Hillsburgh, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Marilyn Reilly. Dear father of Laurie (Bob) Moulton and Robert (Laura) Reilly. Loving grandfather of Stephanie and Sean (Stephanie Crowe) Moulton, Robyn (Matthew) McDonald, and Matthew and Megan Reilly. Doting great-grandfather to Kaileigh and Thor MacDonald. Dear brother of Harold (Jean) Reilly. Brother-in-law to Ivan (Fran) Gray, Frank (Penny) Gray. Special mention to all of his loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Elgin and Doris Reilly. Resting at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 11th, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. and on Thursday, March 12th from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, March 12th, at 2 p.m. Reception to follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Elliott Community or The Guelph General Hospital. Cards available at the funeral home (519-821-5077) or online at gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -