Peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Elliott Community, Guelph, on Sunday, March the 8th, 2020. Kenneth Charles Reilly, formally of Hillsburgh, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Marilyn Reilly. Dear father of Laurie (Bob) Moulton and Robert (Laura) Reilly. Loving grandfather of Stephanie and Sean (Stephanie Crowe) Moulton, Robyn (Matthew) McDonald, and Matthew and Megan Reilly. Doting great-grandfather to Kaileigh and Thor MacDonald. Dear brother of Harold (Jean) Reilly. Brother-in-law to Ivan (Fran) Gray, Frank (Penny) Gray. Special mention to all of his loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Elgin and Doris Reilly. Resting at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 11th, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. and on Thursday, March 12th from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, March 12th, at 2 p.m. Reception to follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Elliott Community or The Guelph General Hospital. Cards available at the funeral home (519-821-5077) or online at gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 10, 2020