Kimberly Anne (REWOLDT) REIMER
Suddenly on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 55, Anne Reimer passed away; she will be sadly missed. Predeceased by her brother Dale and uncle Roy, she leaves behind sons David and Doug and her daughter in-law Amber, grandchildren Talon and Finley, parents Darlene and Dieter Rewoldt and sister Kim, her uncles Bryan and Norbert, aunts Ulla and Christel, and cousins, nieces and nephew along with many close friends. There will be a private family service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.imfunerals.com In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Reimer Family.

Published in Orangeville News on Aug. 26, 2020.
