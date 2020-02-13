Home

1961 - 08
Beloved mother of Anika and Lauren, Wife of Bob, Daughter of Wolfgang and Henriette, Daughter-in-law of Michael and Lillian, Sister of Sabine and Anke, Aunt of Marieke, Wiebke and Oliver, Foster Mom to many children. Excerpted from: My Memory Library © Sarah Blackstone Imagine if I was given one moment, just a single slice of my past. I could hold it close forever, and that moment would always last. I'd put the moment in a safe, within my heart's abode. I could open it when I wanted, and only I would know the code.... ....I'm building my own little library, embedded in my heart, for all the moments spent with you before you had to part. I can open it up whenever I like, pick a moment and watch it through, My little library acts as a promise I'll never ever forget you.
Published in Orangeville News on Feb. 13, 2020
