Peacefully at his home in Orangeville, Ontario on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Halina Gilkinson (2019). Dear father of Derek, Jennifer (1976) and Christopher. Cherished brother of Stewart (Beatrice)-(deceased) of Listowel, Norma (George-deceased) of Scarborough, Beth (Jim) (deceased) of Durham, Dorothy (Glen-deceased) of Orangeville, Robert (Sandra) of Atwood, Phyllis (Ron) of Dunagal, John (Eleanor) of Listowel, Doug (Jo Ann) of Owen Sound, Ann of Guelph, Wayne (Sharon) of Elmira, Marion (Peter) of Arthur. Larry will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Visitation & Funeral will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville (Date and Time to be announced) A tree will be planted in memory of Larry in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on May 16, 2020.