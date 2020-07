The family of the late Larry Boggs wish to express their deep appreciation to friends and neighbours who offered such kindness, support, and messages of sympathy and comfort during our bereavement. We also send our gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Wong and Dr. McKinnon and Headwaters Hospital's F-wing staff for their care, and Randy Mugford of In Memoriam Funeral Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store