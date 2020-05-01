August 18, 1937 - April 28, 2020 Wayne will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends. Wayne and Dorothy marked the milestone of their 58th wedding anniversary on April 21, 2020. Dorothy was the love of his life and best friend. Unfortunately, Wayne was taken to hospital, diagnosed with cancer and died one week later on April 28, 2020. He was the son of Ferman and Reba Donnelly; father of Craig and wife, Dawn; Christopher and wife, Monika; Kimberly and husband, Eric; grandfather of Madeline and husband, Tye; Samantha and husband, Caleb; Benjamin, Amber, Heather, Peter, and Tamara. Wayne was a gifted educator and innovator, always putting his pupils first, as a principal and teacher. He touched the lives of countless students over the course of his career. He was very involved in many church and community projects and programs. He worked on the East End Beautification Committee, "The Wetlands," which included the Canadian Flag that greets people every time they enter Orangeville. He was also a prolific reader, avid writer, engaging conversationalist, and possessed a love for language. Wayne was a country boy at heart, growing up on a farm, enjoying his natural surroundings, and sharing his life with birds and animals of all kinds. Donations in memory of Wayne can be made to Headwaters Health Care Foundation or Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A tree will be planted in memory of Wayne in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on May 1, 2020.