Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 (her beloved husband's birthday) just 2 weeks away from her 98th birthday. Leyta was predeaseaed by her husband Bill in 2002 and their son Gary in 1967, her brothers Paul and Donald and her sister Doris. Leyta is survived by her children Bill (Liz), Joanne (Curtis), Denise (Norm) and Jim (Maggie); grandchildren Devin (Courtney) Ally (Eric) and Noelle (Dave), Jonathon (Marlena), Kelly (Matt), Jacy (Josh), Lee (John), Bryan (Lindsay), Heather (Mark), Candice, Michael and Katerina (Tyler) and 18 great-grandchildren and one rainbow great-grandchild. Leyta is also survived by her brother Ivan Cross; her sisters Betty Paul (Bob) and Joan Toupin, along with many nieces and nephews. Our mother was the strength of our family. Mom was born in Athens Ontario and married our father in 1943, residing in Ogdensburg, New York. Our family, over the following years, lived in Ogdensburg, Hackensack, New Jersey, El Paso, Texas, Ridgefield, Connecticut and Manchester, Connecticut. Then on to Canada in 1960 residing in Ottawa, after three moves in Ottawa we moved to Sudbury and then back to Ottawa. Finally, in 1971 moved to Toronto where Mom and Dad lived until their retirement in 1989 when they moved to Orangeville. Throughout these fourteen moves our mother was the strength that kept us together. To the many friends in Orangeville and Branch 13 of the Royal Canadian Legion, we thank you for the love and friendship that you showed our parents. The Legion was a second home to Mom and Dad for many years and the friends made there became family. The Legion and your great city meant so much to Mom and Dad and to us. Thank you to Montgomery Chartwell Retirement Home where Mom has resided for the last five years. A very special thanks to everyone who helped during Mom's illness, Dr. Karen Sandhu, Katherine Contois RN with St. Elizabeth, Anne Foisy with Central West LIHN, Amanda with Comfort Keepers, Vanessa OT and Lana Hickey and the entire Wellness Team at Chartwell. Their loving and compassionate care provided comfort and support to Mom and our family. A Funeral Service will take place at later date. A tree will be planted in memory of Leyta in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orangeville News on May 1, 2020.