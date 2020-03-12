Home

Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Linda Ann STIFF

Linda Ann STIFF Obituary
Suddenly at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved mother of James Giovannetti (Laura). Cherished friend of Sam Giovannetti. Cherished grandmother of Abigail and Vanessa. Remembered by her brother Bob (Carolyn). Predeceased by her devoted dog Tank. Linda will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre 21 First St. Orangeville on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Linda in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 12, 2020
