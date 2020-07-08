Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of John Payne. Dear mother of Tammy Cunnington (Don), David (Ellen) and Scott (Tina). Cherished grandmother of Tiffany (Steve), Brandon (Brandi), Dustin (Denise), Riley, Jonathan, Luke. Great-grandmother of Jack, Charlee, Henry. Remembered by her sister Nancy. Linda will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre 21 First St Orangeville on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Web cast of funeral will be available at funeral time. (Face masks or face coverings must be worn at all times in the funeral home - visitor numbers are limited). Interment will follow service at Hillcrest Cemetery, Norval. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Headwaters Heath Care Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Linda in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com