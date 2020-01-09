|
Elizabeth "Liz" (Alton) Ruegg of Orangeville, and formerly of Harriston, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in her 66th year. Wife of Glenn Ruegg. Mother of Sharon & Jody Herbus of Lloydminster, Alberta, and Lynda Ruegg of Orangeville, and grandmother of Noah Baillargeon. Sister of Virginia & Jim Nelemans of Wingham, John Alton of Calgary, Cindy Grose of Drayton, and Danny Alton & Paulette LeBlanc of Palmerston. Predeceased by her daughter Amy Ruegg, brother Michael Alton, and parents Elgin & Jean (Clarke) Alton. Liz was born September 7, 1954 in Alliston to Elgin and Jean Alton. She graduated in 1975 from Conestoga College where she spent her career making a difference in the lives of others at the Palmerston Hospital and Headwaters Hospital in Orangeville. Liz truly lived life to the fullest. She celebrated life from the mountaintops to the oceans and every beach in between with friends and her grandson Noah. Liz was known to host amazing parties where you could often catch her enjoying a glass of wine with friends. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a positive way and inspired many. Family, friends and others whose lives Liz touched are welcome to join us for her funeral service at Harriston United Church on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at the Harriston Legion. All are welcome to share stories, laugh, and of course, just chat as we remember what a wonderful life Liz had. Please feel free to wear a little sparkle as Liz loved to brighten up a room. Memorial donations to Headwaters Health Care Foundation, Orangeville or Palmerston & District Hospital Foundation would be appreciated, and may be made through the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com