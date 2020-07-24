Lloyd Garry Rawn August 12,1946-July 11,2020 Passed away at Headwaters Health Care Centre at the age of 73. Former Owner of Mono Mills Auto Wreckers. Dear son of the late Lloyd Rawn and Mary Elizabeth Rawn(Rogers). Brother to Marie Clark (Bill). Loving father to Dwayne Rawn and Laurie Rawn (Bryan). Grandfather to Corwyn, Tyson, Hailey and Ryan. Uncle to Glenda, Brittany. Garry will be greatly missed by loving cousins and good friends from the area and Shelburne Legion A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



