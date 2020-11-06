Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Doris Buchanan (Drury). Dear father of Donna Anderson (Matthew), Lisa Murphy (Peter) and David Buchanan. Cherished grandfather of Kyla, Branden and Logan. Remembered by his brother Bruce Buchanan (Carole) and his brothers-in-law Clarence Drury (Diane) and Keith Drury (Elaine). Lloyd will also be greatly missed by other relatives and friends. A Private Family Funeral Service was held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment - Laurel Cemetery. Memorial donations to Heart & Stroke would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Lloyd in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com