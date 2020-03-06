|
Peacefully on Monday March 2, 2020 at Headwaters Health Care, Orangeville. Louie Tarzwell in her 100th year was the beloved wife of the late George Tarzwell, loving mother of Al, Gord and the late Thomas Tarzwell. Louie was the caring sister of Florence Cunningham Short, Marian Sinclair O'Connor and the late Marjorie Speers, the late Roy and the late Emerson Lane. Louie was the adoring grandma of Bob, Cindy, Brad, Mark Shawna, Scott and the late Sabrina and great-grandma of Jeremiah, Lane, Tyler, Riley, Ethan and Aidan. Louie will be remembered by her dear friends Don and Marj Sanders and Jean Wilson. The family will receive friends at MacIntyre Family Funeral Home, 5399 Wellington Road 52 (Main Street, South), Erin on Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. with a funeral service following immediately in the funeral home chapel after at 2 p.m. Donations in Louie's memory can be made to the Hillsburgh Baptist Church or the . Cards available at the funeral home or you may send the family a condolence at www.macintyrefamilyfuneralhome.com MacIntyre Family Funeral Home 519-833-2231
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 6, 2020