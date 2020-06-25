Lynda Hollran-Thompson
After a 5 year battle with cancer, Lynda passed away peacefully in her new dream home with her loving family by her side. Always to be loved by her husband Greg, and her sons Jake (Jackie), Zack (Megan) and Riley. Survived by her parents Len and Lorna Hollran and her mother-in-law Margo Thompson. Remembered by her brothers Dan and Rick (Michelle), and her brothers-in-law Mark and Bart (Angie). Loving Aunt to Pat, Nick, Josh, Bryce, Darcy, Becca and Shelby. She will be missed by her extended family the Wanlesses. Lynda touched the lives of countless others through her years of teaching, coaching, singing, and daily walks with friends. Lynda made close, lasting friendships throughout every stage of her life. From her younger years in Brampton, to University of Waterloo, to the past 25 years in Orangeville, especially with her extended lacrosse family. Great friendships were also made as Greg and Lynda travelled the States supporting their boys in their academic and lacrosse endeavors in both high school and university. After her initial diagnosis, Lynda turned to music with a renewed passion and was able to inspire people with her beautiful singing. She loved playing her ukulele at restaurants, open mics, and with her Ukuladies. But nothing brought her more joy than jamming late into the night with family and friends, especially her boys and husband. She never wanted the party to end, so we will keep the music playing until we join her for the great gig in the sky. As many have said over the past few days, Lynda was truly beautiful both inside and out. An angel while on earth. Details of a modified service and future celebration jam to follow. A tree will be planted in memory of Lynda in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

Published in Orangeville News on Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
