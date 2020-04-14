|
Peacefully on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at his home, with his family by his side. Mac Leitch was the beloved husband of the late Lila Leitch for 64 years, loving father of Katherine of Fergus, Aleck (Mary) of Drayton, Donna Cordingley (the late Bob, 2017) of Fergus, Francis "Sam" of Hillsburgh, Ross (Natalie) of Hillsburgh, the late David (2010) (Helen), John Elgin (1956), and Muriel (1980), adoring grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date, followed by interment at Coningsby Cemetery. A celebration of Mac's life will be held in the future. We will update our website with service details when that time comes. Donations in Mac's memory can be made to the SickKids Foundation or a . Cards available at the funeral home or you may send the family a condolence at www.macintyrefamilyfuneralhome.com MacIntyre Family Funeral Home 519-833-2231
Published in Orangeville News on Apr. 14, 2020