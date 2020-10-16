Passed away peacefully at Groves Memorial Community Hospital, Fergus on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 82. Marcel is predeceased by his beloved wife Sharon. Dear father of Marnie and her husband Darren Crete and Jodie Candaele. Cherished grandfather of Emma, Nathan and Brynna. Marcel will also be greatly missed by cherished family and many friends. "You can catch up now dad" In keeping with Marcels wishes there will be no service. Memorial donations to Groves Memorial Community Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Marcel in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com