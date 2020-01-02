|
Peacefully at Bethell Hospice on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of John Welling. Dear mother of John, Mark, Jane Belrose (Dean) and Jason (1989). Cherished grandmother of John (Valerie), Scott (Elizabeth) and Corey. Predeceased by her siblings Pat, Bertha, Edna, Maude, Josie and Charlie. Marie will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Memorial visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Saturday December 28th, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Memorial donations to Bethell Hospice Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Marie in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com