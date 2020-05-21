Peacefully at her home in Orangeville on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of David Bainbridge (2016). Marita will be greatly missed by her St. Mark's Church family, Headwaters Auxiliary family, relatives in Sweden and England and many friends throughout the community. Funeral Service to Celebrate Marita's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to St. Mark's Anglican Church or Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Marita in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orangeville News on May 21, 2020.