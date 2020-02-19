|
It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to Marjorie Bernice Clark. Marjorie passed away peacefully in her 94th year at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital, Saturday, February 15, 2020 surrounded by family. Marjorie was born in Hamilton on October 4, 1926. She was one of the founders of Clark's Family Shoes in Orangeville, where she spent many years with her family. She will be greatly missed by her children: Donna Wilkinson (John), David Clark (Cindy), and Doug Clark (Shelley). She will always be loved by her grandchildren: Heather Sparks, Kelly Johnson (Greg), Cheryl Menzies (Ian), Kyle Clark, Patrick Clark, David Wilkinson, Matthew Clark, Stephen Clark and her great-grandchildren: Cooper, Cohen, Claire, Kaitlyn, Griffin, Kieran, Ainslee, Logan, Hunter, and Mason. Marjorie is predeceased by her husband Bruce Clark, her son, Brian Clark, and her grandson, Michael Bryson. A special thank you to her care givers at St. Andrew's Terrace Nursing Home in Cambridge. Cremation has taken place. A private family celebration will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.
Published in Orangeville News on Feb. 19, 2020