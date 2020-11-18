Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 52. Loving son of Josie and Keith. Dear father of Kole and Rhett. Cherished brother of Joanne Stolte (Mark). Mark will also be greatly missed by his niece Melissa and his nephew Matthew, extended family in England and many friends. Private Family Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Memorial donations to Headwaters Health Care Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Mark in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com