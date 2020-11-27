The family of Mary Buckles sadly announces her passing at her home in Sudbury, ON surrounded by her family on Monday, November 23, 2020. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 68 years Richard "Dick" Buckles. She is survived by her two younger sisters Nina Nodwell and Linda Wright. Loving mother of Kay (Bob) Storey, Sue (Eugene) Klym, Carol (Albert) Rigg and Patricia (Steve) Vezina. Mary loved spending time with her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her much-loved grandson Jordon Klym and sister Elizabeth (Pat) Schulze. Mary was born and raised on the family farm in Hillsburgh, ON. She and Dick moved their children, cows, horses, and dog to the farm on concession 7 in Glackmeyer Twp. in Cochrane in 1968. They lived there happily until moving to Sudbury to be closer to family. Mary "Nanny" will be sadly missed and forever present in our hearts. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ranger's Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at www.RangersSudbury.com