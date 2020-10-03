Peacefully at Caressant Care, Arthur on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Milton Stewart and the late Bill Sallans. Dear mother of Gwendolyn Sallans, Bill Sallans, Cecil Sallans (deceased), Marilyn Vroenhoven (Andy), Bonny Sadler (Jim), June Turnbull (Bill), Joy Coffel (deceased), Roger Stewart (Donna). Cherished grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her grandsons Adam and Michael and her great-granddaughter Rebecca. Predeceased by four brothers. Mary will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Private Family. Interment - Carlow United Cemetery, Boulder Ontario. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Mary in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com