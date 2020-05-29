It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Mary Joan Hazelton on May 24, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Doug for 67years; dear mother of Dana (Karen), Karen (Don); cherished grandmother of Ashlee (Terry) Jacobs of England; great-grandmother of Sienna Jacobs. Joan will also be greatly missed by many friends and Relatives. A special thank you to Dr. Palad, Dr. Martin-Smith and the nursing staff at Headwaters Healthcare Centre, Orangeville. If desired donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated. Upon Joan's request there will be no service. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.imfunerals.com In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Hazelton Family
Published in Orangeville News on May 29, 2020.