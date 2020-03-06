|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Mary Louise McGinnis, in her 107th year, at Carleton Place, Ontario. Mary was born on December 13, 1913 in North Battleford Saskatchewan. She was the loving wife of Leighton McGinnis (d. 1992), and mother of Mary Rosalynd (Terry Bray), Clinton (Barbara), Glenn (Mary) and Janet (David Somppi). Cherished grandmother of Graham, Duncan, Gregory, Geoffrey, Michael, Brendon, Devin and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Willena, parents Robert and Mary McClinton, and her grandson Robbie. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews. Mary's warm smile and easy laugh accompanied a kind, gentle and gracious demeanor that touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. She also held a strong sense for fairness and equity. Mary was committed to family, friends, community and her church. She was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church and served many years as an elder. She was a Life Member of the Presbyterian Women's Missionary Society, the Eastern Star and a member of the IODE. Mary attended the MacDonald Institute at the University of Guelph and graduated in 1937. She worked as a dietitian at Woman's College Hospital in Toronto before marrying. Over her long life, Mary witnessed remarkable changes in the world and had many interesting experiences. Notably, she survived the influenza epidemic of 1918 and remembered celebrating the first armistice on November 11, 1918. Visitation will be held at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place on Friday, March 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. Also, a visitation will be held on Monday, March 9 in Knox Presbyterian Church, Grand Valley from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. In memoriam donations to Carleton Place Memorial Hospital or Knox Presbyterian Church, Grand Valley, Ontario. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 6, 2020