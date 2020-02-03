|
Suddenly at his home on Wednesday January 29, 2020. Matt Reid, beloved life partner of Sarah Desjardins, was in his 35th year. Proud father of Avery Isabel Reid and Baby Reid on the way. Dear son of Bill and Debbie Reid of Shelburne and son in law of Marc and Terry Desjardins of Strong Township. Loving brother to Peggy (Mike), Beverley (Sean), Tim (Will) and brother in law of Adam. Matt will be sadly missed by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive visitors at the Opatovsky Funeral Home-Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls on Saturday February 8, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A service to celebrate Matt's life will follow in the chapel commencing at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend David Woodall officiating. If desired, donations to a trust for Matt's children would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhom.com
Published in Orangeville News on Feb. 3, 2020