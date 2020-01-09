|
|
Mervyn "Merv" Parker passed away peacefully at Matthews Hospice in Alliston on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved Husband of Beverly Parker. Dear Father of Ross (Deb), Mike (Kathy), Diana (Tim) and Bruce. Cherished by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Texas, his sister Joyce (Kendall) in Florida, and his nieces and nephews in Nova Scotia and throughout the USA. Predeceased by his parents Claude and Leah, and his brother Ron. Merv will be greatly missed by his many relatives and friends. Merv Parker served over thirty years in the Canadian government as a decorated Police Officer and Security Specialist. After retirement Merv continued to serve on international security projects as a volunteer advisor. Merv is the author of "Aviation Security in Canada - a Management Perspective"; "Chief Constable", and "Anxious to Serve." Merv was a life officer of Acadia University Class of 1966, a member of the Royal Canadian Legion and of the Masonic Lodge. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life will be held at The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 220. Shelburne at 1:00 p.m. on January 18, 2020, and in March 2020 in McMahan TX. If desired, donations to Primrose United Church (https://www.canadahelps.org/e...) or Matthews House Hospice (https://www.matthewshousehosp...) would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.imfunerals.com In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Parker Family.