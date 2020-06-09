To All the Murdy Kids & Grandchildren
I was very sad to hear about Amy and now Michael. They were patients in Georgetown at Dentistry on Sinclair. When they were in the office they brought a smile to the whole office. Thinking of all of you at this very difficult time.
Nancy
(Founder and Owner for 40 years of Rock Products): At his home on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in his 68th year. Mike, beloved husband of the late Amy Morrison (d. December 2019). Loving and devoted father of Andrea McDonald (Simon), Curtis Carr (Margaret), and Matthew Murdy (Lindsey). Cherished Pappy of Grace, Audrey, Emma, Sara, Mason, Lucas, Mackinley, and Molly. Survived by his sister Lynn Bradley (Bob). Remembered loving by his nieces and nephews. Son of the late Don Murdy and Ethel Nethercott. A Celebration of Mike's life will be announced when social gatherings are permitted. In his memory, donations to Camp Huronda Ontario or JDRF Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
