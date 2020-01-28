Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Ryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael R. Ryan Obituary
Mike passed away at Bethell Hospice on January 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife Eileen (Fras), sisters and brothers Marcy, Paul, Lynn, Pat, Lou and Ted: Sisters in Law Diane, Phyll, Mary, Margie, Anne, Judy, Helen, Pat, Marilyn and Jeannie: Brothers in law Dave, John, Lawrence, Gary, Colin and Gordon: Aunt Terry: numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Ed and Olive Ryan. Mike loved music, movies, books, American politics, travelling, wine, golfing, the gym, and swimming in a pool, not the ocean. " For I have loved you dearly, more dearly than the spoken word can tell." In keeping with Mike's wishes, there will be no service. A tree will be planted in memory of Mike in the Dods and McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -