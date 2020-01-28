|
|
Mike passed away at Bethell Hospice on January 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife Eileen (Fras), sisters and brothers Marcy, Paul, Lynn, Pat, Lou and Ted: Sisters in Law Diane, Phyll, Mary, Margie, Anne, Judy, Helen, Pat, Marilyn and Jeannie: Brothers in law Dave, John, Lawrence, Gary, Colin and Gordon: Aunt Terry: numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Ed and Olive Ryan. Mike loved music, movies, books, American politics, travelling, wine, golfing, the gym, and swimming in a pool, not the ocean. " For I have loved you dearly, more dearly than the spoken word can tell." In keeping with Mike's wishes, there will be no service. A tree will be planted in memory of Mike in the Dods and McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jan. 28, 2020