Peacefully at his home in Hockley on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Linda Ward (Ferris). Dear father of Darlene Ward (Davis Pecchia) and Grant Ward (Debbie Dupuis). Cherished grandpa of Brook (Jeremy), Morgan (Taylor), Holli, Tomas, Katie, Gordie. GG Pa to Danica. Remembered by his brother Barry (Dawn). Predeceased by his sisters Margaret and Cindy and his brother Lewis. Morris will also be greatly missed by his sisters-in-law Joanne and Sandra, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service will be Private Family only. Memorial donations to Trinity Centennial United Church, Rosemont would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Morris in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com