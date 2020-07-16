It is with great sadness that we (the family) announce the passing of our mother, Myrna. She was 84 yrs young, residing at The Du?erin Oaks Long Term Care Home, in beautiful downtown Shelburne, Ontario. Her last day with us was July 10,2020. Myrna was born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia on April 17, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Hyler and Elsie (Stevens) Wilson. She was sister to Dorothy MacDonald (Jack), sister to the late Robert Wilson (Blanche), Weldon Wilson (Irene), (the late Beverly Livingstone) residing in Ontario and Richard Wilson (Pat) residing in Alberta. Along with many nieces and nephews, she was the Mother to Barbara Romat, Brenda Whalen and Randy Whalen. The wife of the late Joesph Whalen. Mother-in-law to the late Lawrence Romat and Les Szabo. The grandmother to Stacey-Lee and Chara-Lyn (loves of her life). The great-grandmother (GG) to Harley and Theo (adored them). Myrna was always friendly, outgoing, extremely independent and strong willed. All who knew her, enjoyed laughter and free conversation without judgement. She loved any kind of sport but her daddy loved baseball, so did she, and went to the games till she was 82. Myrna loved to dance and both Barbara and Stacey dance just like mama. She was a fabulous baker and a wonderful cook, Christmas she shined She loved her church and all they had to o?er from tea parties to bingo games Bingo and reading were her go to's when she needed space. Myrna spend her years employed as a Tax Accountant and later as a Purchasing Agent. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Brampton Civic Hospital and Headwaters Hospital. We would like to express our extreme thanks to The Du?erin Oaks family of Doctors, Nurse Practitioners, Personal Support Workers and Nurses who kept Myrna free of Covid 19 and provided exceptional care of her, during the last journey of her life. A special thank you to the third ?oor sta? for their gracious family support through this most di?cult time. I would also like thank Hopsice, Du?erin and Alzheimer Society of Du?erin as Myrna had Dementia but, Kidney Failure was the end result. I would like to thank In Memoriam Funeral Services for their kind and quick response. There was a small family gathering, due to Covid 19, services were short. Condolences can be given at www.imfunerals.com
It would be lovely to hear from you! There will be a short service and burial in Glace Bay, as per her wishes This will happen when borders open and COVID 19 is no longer detrimental to our health. At this time, words cannot describe how much we appreciated, all that has been done. The Romat/Szabo Family