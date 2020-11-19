1/
nee Dicker Patricia Neale
Passed peacefully at 91 years of age on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Forever loved and sorrowfully missed by her children: Penny, Debbie, and Ron (Cindi); her Grandchildren: Brad (Cas), Amanda (Jeff), Jeremy (Leslie), Sausha (Kyle), and Tonya; and her Great Grandchildren: Lillian, Gavin, Kadence, Ethan, Jasper and Sophia. Pat is pre-deceased by her Husband, Ronald Neale; Son-in-law, Steve Peck; her Parents, Lillian and Bert Dicker (England); and Adoptive Parents, Aunt Ina and Uncle John Foss (Toronto). Pat was a devoted sister to her siblings; Ronald, Phillip, Graham and Doreen. Pat will be truly missed by her many Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and Friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, ON for visitation at 10:00 a.m. Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Reception Luncheon will follow. (Face coverings must be worn during all events in the funeral home and attendance is limited to 50 people). Pat loved all animals big and small. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat would be gratefully accepted: OSPCA Orangeville at https://ontariospca.ca/orangeville, World Wildlife Fund Canada at https://wwf.ca, E-Cards for Donations can be sent to: penelope.51@hotmail.com. A tree will be planted in memory of Patricia in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

Published in Orangeville News on Nov. 19, 2020.
