Passed away peacefully at her home in Orangeville on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of the late William Jobe (2015). Dear mother of Bill and his wife Lara. Cherished grandmother of Liam and Calen. Mary will be greatly missed by family and many friends. Graveside Service will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery, Orangeville. on Friday October 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville. Memorial donations to Headwaters Health Care Foundation or the Orangeville Food Bank would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Mary in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com