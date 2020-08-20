Suddenly at her home in Orangeville, Ontario on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 at the age of 63. Beloved wife of Brian Emery. Dear mother of Jenna Emery and Sterling Emery. Remembered by her brother William (Bill) Knapp (Nancy). Predeceased by her parents William (Al) & Muriel Knapp. Brenda will also be greatly missed by her nieces Keri, Caitlin and Heather, other relatives and many friends. A celebration of Brenda's Life will be held at a later date. A tree will be planted in memory of Brenda in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com