Passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener following a lengthy illness. Betty Anne was born in Montreal, Quebec on December 28, 1941. She was a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Kitchener. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard Charles Rooke, on June 2, 2018. Also, predeceased by her parents, William and Jessie (nee Ross) McCall. Sister-in-law of David (Denise) Rooke, Robin (Mandy) Rooke and Karina (Sheldon) Howard, who fondly remember her, along with several nieces and nephews. Betty Anne received her BA from Wilfrid Laurier University and taught French both in the secondary and elementary school panels with the Waterloo Region District School Board. She began her career in K-W at Grand River Collegiate and ended it at Howard Robertson Public School in 1997 when she retired. She enjoyed teaching and cared deeply for her students and subject. She joined the Canadian Federation of University Women when she returned to K-W and devoted countless hours to it as a Coordinator and supporter of the CFUW Book Sale, writing the Club's history, partaking in the Arts and Book groups and building a circle of long lasting friendships while involved. In retirement, she joined the Probus Women's Club of Waterloo, the Retired Teachers of Ontario and RWTO and also continued her enthusiasm for each of these groups as long as she was physically able. Betty Anne was an ardent music lover and delighted in her K-W Symphony POPS concerts for many years. She was an avid reader, passionate hockey fan and world traveller. She and Richard spent many happy summers in the British Isles visiting relatives and wandering the countryside. She could hardly wait to savour her Devon cream with each visit! Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic restrictions, there will be no visitation. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orangeville at a future date. The family would like to thank the Lanark Residence Staff for their ongoing support and care of Betty Anne over the last 3 years. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Orangeville News on Oct. 31, 2020.
