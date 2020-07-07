Taken into heavenly glory at the Avalon Care Centre, Orangeville on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Loures (Louis) Doekes (1995); loving mother of Bill (Tracy), Charles (Teresa), Joanne (Tony), Martin, Mary-Ann, Peter, Gerry (Margaret); cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Also predeceased by her daughter Mary-Ann (1971) and her son Martin (1984). She will be sadly missed by many relatives and friends. Gerrie was born on April 12, 1937 in Oegstgeest, the Netherlands. She immigrated to Canada (1951), living in Manitoba then Ontario (1952). She married Loures (Louis) Doekes on August 17, 1963 and settled in Orangeville, ON. She faithfully attended the Orangeville Canadian Reformed Church, and enjoyed being part of its choir for many years. Her love for Christian music shone forth in her life, and she passed this legacy on to her children. An avid gardener, she enjoyed the beauty of flowers and growing vegetables. Knitting and crocheting were enduring passions that filled many days, especially in her senior years. During her last years, Mom suffered extensively from Alzheimer's, and we extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Avalon Care Centre who took care of her. Due to COVID regulations, a small service will be held on Wednesday, July 8th, at 10:00 a.m. and burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Orangeville. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County are gratefully accepted. In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Doekes Family. Below is the link for livestreaming of funeral (NOTE: the Link includes a slide show which will be available for viewing before the funeral) https://youtu.be/0oFvy3XGAEU Online condolences may be made at www.imfunerals.com