1924 - 2020 A strong and graceful woman whose unconditional kindness, support, generosity and positive light touched the souls of those who knew, loved and cherished her. Nora was predeceased by her husband Art, son John (Lori), sister Beth, and brothers Art and Ed. She will be dearly missed by her sister Marion, daughter Adrienne (Laverne Kirkness), daughter-in-law Lori, grandchildren Sara, Kris, Jordan (Jessica), Alanna (Jacob) and Kaiti (David); great-grandchildren William, Kyla, Lucas, Hayden, Cooper, Aria, Finley, Emerson, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Nora lived a beautiful life, surrounded by loving friends and family, enriched by faith, golf, travel and her own unique sense of humour. Nora's family is particularly grateful for the care she received at Lord Dufferin Retirement Residence, Amica London and University Hospital, Fourth Floor. Nora realized and showed appreciation for her life's blessings, often quoting a familiar hymn: "Count your blessings...one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord has done." Nora herself was a blessing in the lives of many. A Memorial Gathering will be arranged following the pandemic. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Nora are asked to consider Orangeville's St Mark's Anglican Church and Headwaters Health Care Foundation. A tree will be planted in memory of Nora in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com