1/1
Nora Alice (Woodland) Hoare
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1924 - 2020 A strong and graceful woman whose unconditional kindness, support, generosity and positive light touched the souls of those who knew, loved and cherished her. Nora was predeceased by her husband Art, son John (Lori), sister Beth, and brothers Art and Ed. She will be dearly missed by her sister Marion, daughter Adrienne (Laverne Kirkness), daughter-in-law Lori, grandchildren Sara, Kris, Jordan (Jessica), Alanna (Jacob) and Kaiti (David); great-grandchildren William, Kyla, Lucas, Hayden, Cooper, Aria, Finley, Emerson, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Nora lived a beautiful life, surrounded by loving friends and family, enriched by faith, golf, travel and her own unique sense of humour. Nora's family is particularly grateful for the care she received at Lord Dufferin Retirement Residence, Amica London and University Hospital, Fourth Floor. Nora realized and showed appreciation for her life's blessings, often quoting a familiar hymn: "Count your blessings...one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord has done." Nora herself was a blessing in the lives of many. A Memorial Gathering will be arranged following the pandemic. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Nora are asked to consider Orangeville's St Mark's Anglican Church and Headwaters Health Care Foundation. A tree will be planted in memory of Nora in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orangeville News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dods & McNair Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved