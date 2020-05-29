It is with great sadness that the family of Otto announces his sudden passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville. Loving husband of Mary. Cherished father of Peter and Paul (Charlene Schofield) and stepfather of David (Charmin), Larry (Sue) and Jamie. Beloved grandfather of Shawn and Josh; Brent and Camille; Payton; Tyson, Bronson and Samantha and great-grandfather of Sophia and Elias. Predeceased by first wife Mary and sister Antonia. A private family service will be held on Friday, May 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Simes Funeral Home, 48 Main St. St., Grand Valley, Ontario. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Credit. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Headwaters Health Care Centre or Toronto General Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.simesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Orangeville News on May 29, 2020.