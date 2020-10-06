Passed away peacefully at Headwaters Hospital on Saturday October 3, 2020 at the age of 83 after a short battle with Leukemia. Beloved wife of James Braddock for more than 60 years. Dear mother of Karen (Blake) Ridler and predeceased by Stephen (Cindy) Braddock. Cherished grandmother of Shaun and Ryan Ridler. Loving sister of Sheila Walker and predeceased by Gordon Lynch. Patricia will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Patricia in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com