Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved wife of Ian Heggie. Dear mother of Teresa Fortier (Carmine), Colleen Fleet (Jonathan) and Sean Heggie (Delia). Cherished grandmother of Dakota, Sierra, Kaitlyn, Makenzy, Cooper and Colin. Remembered by her brother Ronald Dean. Patricia will also be greatly missed by other relatives and friends. Private Family Arrangements entrusted to the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre. A tree will be planted in memory of Patricia in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com